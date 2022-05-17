Delhi University resumes classes, some offline, some virtual

Anjani Chadha By

After dealing with uncertainty due to the pandemic for more than two years, Delhi University (DU) students finally got a chance to experience what campus life feels like with DU reopening in February.

However, this joy is short lived for some students, as a few DU colleges have resumed online classes for first-year students. Collegiate students state that the reason cited by staff for resuming virtual mode is lack of space as classrooms are being used to conduct semester examinations of second and third year students while following strict COVID-19 guidelines.This measure, though temporary, has garnered a mixed response among first-year students.

Stay at home, stay cool

The heatwave—as temperatures soared to 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Sunday—has made it difficult for people to be outdoors especially during peak hours of the day. The move, therefore, allows students to attend classes while avoiding stepping out in the sun. “When we go to college, we make an exit from the metro station and have to take an auto or a cycle rickshaw.

If these are not available, we have to walk [to college] all the way. Currently, the heat is unbearable and the commute to college can get tiring,” shares Garv Gupta (18) from Aryabhatta College, Anand Niketan. Ishina Pablani from Rajdhani College, Raja Garden, seconds Gupta, adding, “In this respect, online classes are a boon because one gets to attend the classes from the comfort of their homes. It gets very hot in college. With face masks being mandatory, it becomes even more difficult.”

A distraction for some

A common concern for DU students has been about giving exams on campus after attending virtual classes. Post the latest notice of holding online classes, first year students are coping with the same fear all over again. “I am pursuing Economics Honours, and the subjects included in this course are best learnt through in-person teaching. Online classes are distracting. In the offline mode, we get to jot down every word [explained by the teacher], which is better because you get to practise. It helps during exams (that will happen in college),” shares Rajat Jaiswal from PGDAV College, Lajpat Nagar.

Back in comfort zones

Outstation students have reasons to rejoice as this temporary shift to virtual classes gives them a chance to go back home. Navjeet Kaur (18) is keen about visiting her family in Nainital till classes in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, North Campus, are conducted virtually. “There is no point in staying in the PG. After a point, it gets really boring to attend classes from here,” she comments. Himanshi Kansal (18) from Hansraj College, North Campus, has already moved to her hometown in Barnala, Punjab. “It makes no sense to be in the PG when classes are conducted virtually. At home, you are more comfortable and there are others around you so it is better,” she concludes.