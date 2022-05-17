Five prominent city markets in Delhi to be selected for redevelopment project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A committee formed by the Delhi government will select five prominent markets for redevelopment, according to an announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23 on Monday.

The eight-member committee will submit its report by May 20, the officials said, adding that 50 main markets in Delhi, including Kamla Nagar, Nehru Place, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Sarojini Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Palika Bazar have applied for the redevelopment project.

The committee will comprise representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), PWD and Delhi Jal Board, besides representatives of two traders’ associations. The panel will be headed by the chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and a member of the committee, said the panel will have its first meeting on May 17. Earlier, the Delhi government had invited applications from various market associations to select five markets under the redevelopment plan. The last date for submitting online applications was May 6.

“A total of 50 market associations had applied under the redevelopment plan that will be considered in the selection process,” Goyal said. The online application sought details like approximate number of shops in the market; unique products, shops, food hubs in the market, five key infrastructural issues., and how the market association can assist the government in redevelopment.

Auto-rickshaws in Gautam Buddh Nagar told to fix meter

Auto-rickshaws without meters will not be allowed to ply on Noida and Greater Noida roads in a bid by the Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department to stop them from charging arbitrary fares from passengers, officials said. Besides meter, fitness certificate will also be mandatory for auto-rickshaws to ply in the twin-cities of the western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi, they said. The directives for this had come last week during a meeting chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj in which Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Administration) A K Pandey, ARTO (Enforcement) Prashant Tiwari, among others, were also present. PTI

