Five prominent city markets in Delhi to be selected for redevelopment project

The committee will comprise representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), PWD and Delhi Jal Board, besides representatives of two traders’ associations.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A committee formed by the Delhi government will select five prominent markets for redevelopment, according to an announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23 on Monday.

The eight-member committee will submit its report by May 20, the officials said, adding that 50 main markets in Delhi, including Kamla Nagar, Nehru Place, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Sarojini Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Palika Bazar have applied for the redevelopment project.

The committee will comprise representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), PWD and Delhi Jal Board, besides representatives of two traders’ associations. The panel will be headed by the chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and a member of the committee, said the panel will have its first meeting on May 17. Earlier, the Delhi government had invited applications from various market associations to select five markets under the redevelopment plan. The last date for submitting online applications was May 6.

“A total of 50 market associations had applied under the redevelopment plan that will be considered in the selection process,” Goyal said. The online application sought details like approximate number of shops in the market; unique products, shops, food hubs in the market, five key infrastructural issues., and how the market association can assist the government in redevelopment.

