STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Municipal corporations in Delhi plan next schedule of anti-encroachment drive

According to civic officials, even before such drives were not a matter of “political slugfest,” the schedule for each zone was prepared a month ahead and the same process is being followed even now.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A bulldozer is retreated after officials stopped a demolition drive in New Delhi.

A bulldozer is retreated after officials stopped a demolition drive in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The municipal corporations are in the process of planning the next schedule of the anti-encroachment drives in parts of the national capital where roadsides and public land need to be freed and cleared for smooth traffic as well as pedestrian movement, officials said on Monday.

According to civic officials, even before such drives were not a matter of “political slugfest,” the schedule for each zone was prepared a month ahead and the same process is being followed even now. “We will be identifying areas from where a higher volume of complaints of encroachments has been coming in to prepare the next fortnight’s schedule,” said a senior civic official.

The anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies hit the headlines with the demolition carried out by the North corporation in Jahangirpuri, just four days after communal clashes broke out there on April 16. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the drive.

Rajpal Singh, chairman of South corporation (Central) zone, said that he will meet the licensing authorities on Tuesday to chalk out the new plan. “There was a long weekend until Monday so we will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the plan.

Also, we are waiting for reports of licensing inspectors on the areas that have already been covered to check if some portions have been left out, based on which these areas will be added to the fresh list. For instance, the drive in Shaheen Bagh last week could not be carried out because local residents and some political groups protested against the move. We will be carrying out the drive in that area again,” the chairman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti encroachment Bulldozer Political slugfest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp