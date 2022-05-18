STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CM meets Mundka fire saviors, hear their stories

Those who came to meet him also talked about the sealing and bulldozing of the properties being undertaken by the BJP-ruled MCD.

Published: 18th May 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the brave warriors who saved many lives during the Mundka fire incident | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met the ‘heroes’ of the Mundka fire incident, to show his appreciation for the bravery shown by those who risked their lives and saved the people trapped inside the blazing building.

The CM asked about their condition and learnt in detail about the swift actions they took during the accident, hearing stories about how someone had called an ambulance, fire department or electricity officials.

Those who came to meet him also talked about the sealing and bulldozing of the properties being undertaken by the BJP-ruled MCD. They appealed to the government for help in stopping the drive. Kejriwal assured them that the government will not allow bulldozer action and sealing of properties under its watch.

Heroes without capes
When the building was on fire, Dayanand Tiwari was driving a crane. The assembled crowd had led to the entire road getting jammed. Tiwari asked some youths for help to break the pavement with the crane.  He drove with caution, avoiding the high tension wire above, and smashed the glass with the crane. He then started taking people down.

Sensing that panic would set in among those trapped inside the building, Bablu, a 38-year-old junk dealer, showed quick response. He took out mattresses from his shop and laid them in front of the building, to save those jumping off from getting hurt. Surendra, a 45-year-old transporter, also brought down several people with the help of a rope, as did a farmer, Vijay Mann started bringing down people with the help of a rope even before the fire brigade arrived. He also took the injured to the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp