CM meets Mundka fire saviors, hear their stories

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met the ‘heroes’ of the Mundka fire incident, to show his appreciation for the bravery shown by those who risked their lives and saved the people trapped inside the blazing building.

The CM asked about their condition and learnt in detail about the swift actions they took during the accident, hearing stories about how someone had called an ambulance, fire department or electricity officials.

Those who came to meet him also talked about the sealing and bulldozing of the properties being undertaken by the BJP-ruled MCD. They appealed to the government for help in stopping the drive. Kejriwal assured them that the government will not allow bulldozer action and sealing of properties under its watch.

Heroes without capes

When the building was on fire, Dayanand Tiwari was driving a crane. The assembled crowd had led to the entire road getting jammed. Tiwari asked some youths for help to break the pavement with the crane. He drove with caution, avoiding the high tension wire above, and smashed the glass with the crane. He then started taking people down.

Sensing that panic would set in among those trapped inside the building, Bablu, a 38-year-old junk dealer, showed quick response. He took out mattresses from his shop and laid them in front of the building, to save those jumping off from getting hurt. Surendra, a 45-year-old transporter, also brought down several people with the help of a rope, as did a farmer, Vijay Mann started bringing down people with the help of a rope even before the fire brigade arrived. He also took the injured to the hospital.