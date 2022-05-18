For every woman

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was seen in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man season 2 and recently in Pushpa: The Rise, is now gung-ho about the brand new partnership between her fashion label Saaki and e-commerce brand Myntra. The label, a favourite with actors including Rashmika Mandanna and Taapsee Pannu, is now almost two years old and will be available on the online platform with three new collections—'Dhuri,' 'Nohreen', and 'With Love'. In an interview, Samantha reveals more about the sartorial assortments from her label…

“‘Dhuri’, ‘Nohreen’, and ‘With Love’ are the new collections from Saaki that will be available online. While ‘Dhuri’ draws inspiration from nature through nature-inspired botanical prints, ‘With Love’ holds on to the love and art of creating a collection translating into hand-drawn prints. ‘Nohreen’, on the other hand, is a subtle ode to Indian festivities as it encapsulates contemporary Indian styles in vibrant shades, delicate embroideries, and opulent fabrics,” shares Samantha.

The three collections feature contemporary dresses, breezy tops as well as understated festive kurta sets and tunics that display intricate aspects of cottagecore through summer tiered and gathered dresses, kurtas with ruffled and balloon sleeves, and tops with asymmetrical sleeves.

“Syncing with festivities and the season, the collections include shades that go from subtle and earthy to bold and bright. We have stuck to jewel tones like emerald, green, purple, and rustic reds in [fabrics including] crêpe silk, cotton, brocades, and rayon. Saaki is an extension of my personal style and so, it is everything that I would love to see in my wardrobe,” adds Samantha.

With several more edits in the pipeline, Saaki will release more sartorial collections on the online platform soon. “I look at my style as feminine, edgy, and functional. I love the idea of holding on to outfits that are easy to wear, trendy, and flawlessly in sync with any occasion. Each collection at Saaki is just like that, designed for modern Indian women, just like me.

Our customers are young women who have just joined the workforce, women attending boardroom meetings, or superwomen like our stay-at-home moms—there’s something for everyone. The styles are kept effortless and functional so that they can fit any body type seamlessly. We are constantly working to ensure our collections are size-inclusive, so anyone can wear our creations,” concludes the gorgeous actor.

The collection is available on myntra.com and is priced Rs 1,000 onwards