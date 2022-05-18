STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt starts identifying lands for setting up food truck hubs

The government has started identifying land for setting up food truck hubs as announced under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23. 

Wheeling in: The food truck policy will create a ‘night-time’ economy

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has started identifying land for setting up food truck hubs as announced under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23. 

The officials along with teams of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) and land owning agencies are conducting surveys across the city, officials said.

A report with the information about the identified locations is expected to be submitted to the government this week, said a DTTDC official. The DTTDC, assigned to prepare the food truck policy, is also working on various other initiatives such as redevelopment of five prominent retail markets in the city.

