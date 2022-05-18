Govt starts identifying lands for setting up food truck hubs

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has started identifying land for setting up food truck hubs as announced under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23.

The officials along with teams of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) and land owning agencies are conducting surveys across the city, officials said.

A report with the information about the identified locations is expected to be submitted to the government this week, said a DTTDC official. The DTTDC, assigned to prepare the food truck policy, is also working on various other initiatives such as redevelopment of five prominent retail markets in the city.