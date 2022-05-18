STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security beefed up outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, say cops

The police said the proposal to curtail entry on the road where the CM’s residence is located is also under consideration.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a virtual press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

,NEW DELHI: The city police on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that security outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, where an incident of vandalism occurred in March, has been 
beefed up with the deployment of additional armed guards.

The police said the proposal to curtail entry on the road where the CM’s residence is located is also under consideration. The court was informed by the counsel for police that the status report is under preparation and sought some time to file it on record.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla granted time to the police to file the status report and said it shall be filed positively before May 30. The government standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau submitted that the status report of Delhi Police was under preparation and it could not be filed as Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain was not available.

He further said more police personnel have been deployed outside the CM’s house and they were talking with RWAs to install two gates on both sides of the road and that no assembly or protests will be allowed near the Civil Lines metro station.

