Two labourers critically injured after falling from Delhi's Nirman Bhavan building

The two men -- Alim and Faizan -- had gone up the scaffolding to whitewash the building and both of them are currently under treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Published: 18th May 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Construction works at Nirman Bhavan building in New Delhi

Construction works at Nirman Bhavan building in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two labourers were severely injured after they allegedly fell off from a scaffolding erected along the Nirman Bhavan building here, police said on Wednesday. The two men -- Alim and Faizan -- had gone up the scaffolding to whitewash the building, they said.

Both of them are currently under treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here, they said. DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the labourers were supposed to start white washing the building using iron scaffolding.

The two labourers went up but they fell along with scaffolding and got injured, the DCP said. "Both the injured have been admitted to RML hospital and inspection of the spot is being done by a crime team. Further necessary legal action is being taken," the officer said.

