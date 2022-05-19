STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Sultanpuri cancelled due to unavailability of police force

The official said an encroachment removal drive was cancelled on Wednesday too at Sultanpuri's Fish Market area due to unavailability of police force.

Published: 19th May 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An anti-encroachment drive scheduled to take place in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area was cancelled on Thursday due to unavailability of adequate police force, civic authorities said.

According a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official, the drive to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from roads and government land was scheduled at Sultanpuri's Jagdamba market.

"The anti-encroachment drive was scheduled to be carried out in Jagdamba Market area of Sultanpuri for Thursday but it did not take place as we could not get adequate police force," the official told PTI.

The official said an encroachment removal drive was cancelled on Wednesday too at Sultanpuri's Fish Market area due to unavailability of police force.

A series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city in the last one month, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area during an anti-encroachment drive.

The drive was stopped after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sultanpuri Delhi Delhi Anti Encroachment Drive Sultanpuri Anti Encroachment Drive
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp