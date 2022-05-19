STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conned by house owner, says Ukraine diplomat

Though a case has been lodged by her lawyer in a city court, Olena is not very hopeful of getting justice.

Rental space

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian diplomat in Delhi says she is seeking justice after being conned by an apartment owner in an upmarket South Delhi colony eight months back. She lodged a complaint with the police, but after no action was taken, she had to take legal recourse.

“I am seeking a refund of over $2000 that I gave as a deposit in September last year for an apartment that I never lived in. When I reached out to the owner, he paid me back through two cheques but both bounced. He has been incommunicado ever since. I lodged a complaint with the police, but that didn’t help. I was advised to file a case in the court to get my refund for which I hired a lawyer,” lamented Olena Ivanchuk, First Secretary in the Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi.

Though a case has been lodged by her lawyer in a city court, Olena is not very hopeful of getting justice. She said she had been told by people that it would be a long and challenging process.“I am really shocked. Even though I am a diplomat here, I haven’t found justice yet and don’t see how my problem will be resolved. The entire process has shattered my confidence in the system. I don’t want to end up paying large amounts as fee to my lawyer,’’ Olena said.

