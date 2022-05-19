STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDA rolls bulldozer in kalyanpuri

Paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel were deployed on the ground to maintain law and order during the drive.

Bulldozers demolish structures during an anti-encroachment drive at Khichripur village on Wednesday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday also started with the anti-encroachment drive, the first one being carried out at East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri.The drive aimed to remove the “illegal” structures while the locals on the other hand protested against the bulldozer being rolled out.According to the DDA officials, during the drive,  four properties, including two illegally constructed houses and two shops, were demolished on the Khichripur village main road under the Kalyanpuri Police Station area.

Paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel were deployed on the ground to maintain law and order during the drive.However, a group of locals gathered at the spot to protest against the razing of their houses and shops while alleging that they were not given any prior notice before the drive and were not even given enough time to remove their belongings. 

Ravi Nagar, a resident of Khichripur Village said that these shops are not illegal and that they have “valid documents” for the same. “We have all documents for these properties. We own these two plots. Also, we are already fighting a case in the court in this matter. It was inhuman of DDA officials to just raze down the structures and brick houses of the poor, while people kept begging for some time to remove their belongings from the shops and even the brick houses of the poor,” he said. 

He added that the structures were home to many and now where will the children go?  “Even if the house was illegally constructed, they could have given them some time. These people are too poor and do not have a place to go. They should not have taken away the roof from the poor in this scorching heat,” he said. 

