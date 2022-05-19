Government to flag off 100 more e-buses soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to flag off nearly 100 electric buses by next week, officials said on Wednesday.The government has received a batch of over 100 electric buses. Nearly hundred of these are fully integrated and will be flagged off next week while the remaining are still being integrated, officials said.

At present, there are two e-bus depots to house these vehicles — Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37. Mundela Kalan is Delhi’s first fully electrified bus depot situated on 4.57 acres of land and has 32 EV chargers installed with additional facilities like three guard rooms and four service pits and two dry pits, officials said.Similarly, the Rohini sec 37 depot, the second fully electrified bus depot spread over seven acres of land, has 48 DC fast EV chargers proposed with 25 already commissioned, officials said.