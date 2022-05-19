STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana CM troubling Delhi residents: Jal Board

Bharadwaj said Khattar will have to bear the repercussions as many people from Haryana living and working in Delhi are grappling with a shortage of water.

Residents wait in line to collect drinking water from a tanker at Laxmi Bai Nagar| pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is ‘deliberately’ troubling the people in the city by obstructing water supply in Yamuna and said he will bear the consequences for this. 

The city is still short of 65 million gallons a day of water. This has impacted supply in north, northwest, south and central Delhi, he said.“We have been talking to the Haryana government officials, but I think Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is deliberately creating such a situation. This shows what his intentions are,” Bharadwaj said.  

“Haryana has been releasing less water in the Yamuna and the river has dried up. Khattar would have tried resolving the issue if he had the right intentions. It shows that he is deliberately troubling the people of Delhi,” he added.

Bharadwaj said Khattar will have to bear the repercussions as many people from Haryana living and working in Delhi are grappling with a shortage of water.Khattar  on Tuesday accused the AAP government of politicising the matter and presenting false data.“It is unfortunate that they are telling lies, doing politics on the issue and presenting false figures. The fact is that they are being given water as per their share,” said Khattar.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain had on Tuesday said water supply in the city has reduced by 6-7 percent with the Haryana government failing to provide Delhi its share of raw water despite the Supreme Court’s order.
 

