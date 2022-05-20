STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nation's health centres functioning hampered by lack of infrastructure

Overall, there has been an improvement in inequity in access, despite existing constraints such as infrastructure availability and status of peripheral health facilities.

Published: 20th May 2022

Health centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Union Health Ministry report on 317 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres in 18 states has flagged infrastructure as a key bottleneck in the implementation of the ambitious scheme, apart from non-availability of trained doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. 

Delayed allocation of funds from the states to the districts; lack of electricity and poor internet infrastructure leading to hampered teleconsultation services and doubling staff workload and delay in payment to staff are the other factors hampering the functioning of these centres. 

“Most states failed to ensure a full staff complement at the Health and Wellness Centres,” the report said, but added that the implementation was on track in most states to achieve the December 2022 target. “Overall, there has been an improvement in inequity in access, despite existing constraints such as infrastructure availability and status of peripheral health facilities.” 

Comments

