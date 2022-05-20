KCR reaches Delhi; to meet Kejriwal, Anna Hazare as part of his nationwide tour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of his week-long nationwide tour, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has reached Delhi on Friday evening.

According to the people familiar to the matter, he may have a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday in the city before leaving for Chandigarh on May 22.

However, no official confirmation was available.

According to his office, Rao will meet leaders of political parties and also hold discussions with economic experts in the national capital before heading to Chandigarh on the same day.

His tour will end with his visit to West Bengal and Bihar on May 29-30, where Rao will meet the families of Indian Army soldiers, who were martyred during clashes in Galwan valley.

In Chandigarh, Rao will meet the bereaved families of farmers who died during the farmers protest.

According to his office, Rao will console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers’ agitation.

“As a financial assistance, the CM will distribute a Rs three lakh cheque to each family. The CM will take up cheque distribution along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The cheques will be given to the farmers’ families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi states,” said Telangana’s CM office.

On May 26, Rao will reach, where is expected to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. “He will go to Ralegan Siddi from Bengaluru on May 27. The CM will meet noted social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will go to Shirdi and offer prayers to Saibaba,” said a statement from the CM office.

From Shirdi, he will return to Hyderabad.

Subsequently, Rao will embark on a two-day tour to West Bengal and Bihar. He will be staying there on May 29 and 30.

“He will console the families of the martyred soldiers at Galwan valley. As announced earlier, the CM will extend assistance to those families,” said the statement.

Rao is also expected to visit Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district to meet social activist Anna Hazare, an aide of the renowned social activist said on Friday.

It will be a courtesy visit, the schedule of which is yet to be finalised, said Hazare's close aide Sanjay Pathade.

"We received a call from Telangana CM Rao's official informing that he wanted to meet Anna ji. We have confirmed that Anna ji will be available for the meet," Pathade said.

(With PTI Inputs)