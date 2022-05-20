STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No dip in Delhi-Haryana fight over plunging level of Yamuna 

As the Yamuna water levels continue to dip, Delhi and neighbouring Haryana are caught in an unending cycle of blame-game that is only intensifying with each passing week.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

A boatman rows across Yamuna River. (Photo| Parveen NeGi)

A boatman rows across Yamuna River. (Photo| Parveen NeGi)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Yamuna water levels continue to dip, Delhi and neighbouring Haryana are caught in an unending cycle of blame-game that is only intensifying with each passing week. While Water Minister Satyendar Jain blamed the Haryana government for withholding the water supply, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has claimed that the Delhi government is lying about water since it is getting its share already.

“As per a Supreme Court order, 1,050 cusecs of water is being given and the Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water,” Khattar said on Wednesday. “The Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water as per the Supreme Court order.” 

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj, however, had said that Haryana is stopping water which would be enough for 13 lakh people of Delhi. “There has been a shortage of water in many areas of Delhi. The water supply provided by the Jal Board is not reaching the people of many areas smoothly.” 

But on the ground, the DJB has been asking the residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per requirement although the water tankers will be available on request. Neither Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash nor chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj respond to the repeated phone calls and messages regarding the status of water supply.

Area affected as per DJB
Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas

