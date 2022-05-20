Volkswagen Virtus- the new Sedan sensation 

Vikram Gour By

The designers have DONE a fantastic job of keeping the proportions in check at Volkswagen and the result is a stunning-looking machine that is modern, sporty, and elegant. The new Volkswagen design elements are clearly visible in the form of the strong character lines, sleek headlights and signature grille with the new Volkswagen logo sitting proudly in the centre.

Interior

The large dimensions have resulted in the Virtus having a well-appointed cabin in terms of space, both up front and in the rear seat. Five adults can comfortably travel in the car and with a 521-litre boot. Expect a plethora of creature comforts and tech on board. Key features include the 20.32cm digital cockpit, 25.65cm large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless App Connect through Apple Carplay and Android Auto, KESSY (Keyless-Entry-Start-and-Exit-System), an electric sunroof, smart-touch Climatronic AC, 8-speakers with immersive sound as standard across all variants, and more.

Performance

Powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology, the Virtus is a delight to drive. Volkswagen is offering it with the 1.5 litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and the 1.0 litre TSI engine. Both engine options are equipped with idle Start/Stop. The 1.5 litre TSI EVO engine delivers a maximum power of 150PS and 250Nm of torque. This powerful engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. The 1.0 litre TSI motor delivers a solid 115PS of power and 178 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Safety

For Volkswagen, safety has always been synonymous with the brand. In fact, the Virtus has 40+ active and passive safety features! The sedan offers up to six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, seamlessly integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX, three headrests at the rear, tire pressure deflation warning, and reverse camera to name a few.

Verdict

As a product it delivers on style, space, features, convenience, and performance which invariably makes it a complete package! Volkswagen has a gamechanger on their hands and it will redefine what customers come to expect from a midsize sedan here in India.