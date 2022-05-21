STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CNG price increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR

Published: 21st May 2022

CNG prices

Representational image.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), on Saturday, increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg. With this CNG will cost Rs 75.61 per kg with effect from today.

CNG will cost Rs 78.17 per Kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. It will cost Rs 83.94 per Kg in Gurugram. With the latest hike, CNG is now available at Rs 86.07 per kg in Rewari and Rs 84.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal in Haryana.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, it will be available at Rs 82.84 per kg and will cost Rs 85.88 per kg in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand of Rajasthan.

CNG in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur of UP will cost Rs 87.40 per kg.

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. 

