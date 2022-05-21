STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi’s peak power demand clocks a record 7,070 MW

According to discom officials, this was the fourth year in Delhi’s history when the peak power demand breached the 7,000 MW mark.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sweltering heat pushed the peak power demand in Delhi to a record 7,070 megawatt (MW) late on Thursday night, with discom officials saying that it was not only the highest ever in May but also highest of the season so far. 

According to discom officials, this was the fourth year in Delhi’s history when the peak power demand breached the 7,000 MW mark. Prior to this, the feat was recorded on in July 10, 2018 (7,016 MW), July 2, 2019 (7,409 MW), and July 2 last year (7,323 MW).

The power demand peaked at 7,070 MW at 11.24 PM on Thursday, as per the state load dispatch centre data. “The highest peak demand on Friday was recorded at 6,943 MW and it is also likely to shoot past 7,000 MW late in the night,” said a discom official.  “This year, the expected peak power demand is 8,200 MW.” 

The peak power demand in discoms BRPL and BYPL was also the highest ever in May, which was successfully met, said a BSES spokesperson. A series of records have been set since April as people reel under recurring heatwaves in the city. The mercury crossed 49 degrees Celsius, the first-ever for Delhi, at two weather stations in the city last Sunday. Since April 1, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 58%, the discom official said. 

“This is the 15th time in 20 days of May that the city’s peak power demand has crossed 6,000 MW. Delhi’s peak power demand in May had not crossed the 6,000 MW in 2021 and 2020,” the official said. Discom officials said that ‘cooling load’ — the extra power drawn by electric applicants — is the main reason behind Delhi’s ever burgeoning power load. 

