Doctors should not resort to strike as it puts lives of patients in jeopardy: HC 

The court disposed of the petition with a liberty to the complainants to approach the State Medical Commission with specific complaints of actual patients suffering due to strikes. 

Published: 21st May 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors should not resort to strike as it affects the services rendered by them and the impact is grave as it may put the life of patients in jeopardy said the High Court on Friday while deprecating the attacks on doctors which is a major concern in the country today.“Doctors are beaten up if anything happens to the patient, that’s the state of affairs,’ a bench said.

The high court, which was hearing a PIL seeking direction to the National Medical Commission to direct suitable action against doctors who were involved in the strike in accordance with Supreme Court’s directions, said there can be no doubt that strikes by doctors render service to the public, should not be resorted to.

“In the case of doctors, the impact of such strike will be grave and serious as it may put the life of patients in jeopardy,” the bench said. The bench, however, said petitioner NGO ‘People for Better Treatment’ through its President Kunal Saha has based its representation on news reports and no material on the actual incident of the strike in hospitals and patients suffering because it has been placed on record.

“In our view, before any disciplinary action could be taken against doctors, it would be necessary for the complainant to first approach the State Medical Commission with an actual grievance to enable it to take action against identified doctors who had gone on strike. Reliance placed only on news reports is not sufficient to take disciplinary action,” it said. The court disposed of the petition with a liberty to the complainants to approach the State Medical Commission with specific complaints of actual patients suffering due to strikes. 

Doctors strike Delhi High Court National Medical Commission
