Heatwave gives way to thundershower in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A heatwave seared Delhi on Friday before thundershowers and gusty winds brought some respite towards the evening. Delhi’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. It had logged a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest so far this year.

The mercury jumped to 47.5 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi and 47.1 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur. The weather stations at Pitampura, Sports Complex, Jafarpur, Ridge and Palam saw the mercury leaping to 47 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.1 degrees Celsius, 46 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, that parts of the city saw thunderstorm and very light showers, which is likely to stay over the weekend and may bring much-needed respite from the unbearable heat.

An update from the weather department at 11 pm on Friday said that thunderstorm/duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Jind, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana and Palwal, among others over the next two hours.

As per the forecast, the city is likely to see gusty winds and light rain over the next two days. “With the current Western Disturbance and the resultant weather activity, heatwave conditions are likely to abate from now at least for next week,” IMD said.