Teenage delivery boy dies in hit-and-run incident

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a suspected hit-and-run case, a 19-year-old teenage boy who worked a delivery guy to help in his sister’s wedding, was killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into his scooter in Dwarka area, police said on Friday. Karan Raju, a resident of Goyla Dairy, used to work for grocery delivery service Zepto. A senior police officer said that the incident took place at around 11.50 pm on Monday. Karan Raju was shifted to a hospital where he died on Wednesday.

“A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station,” the officer said. “There was no eye witness of the accident. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

In a series of tweets, Zepto said it has borne the treatment and funeral expenses and also announced financial assistance for Raju’s family.“We are deeply aggrieved by the death of Karan Raju. He was wearing his helmet and was driving on the correct side of the road. A vehicle hit his scooter when he was returning to our centre after completing a delivery,” the company said.“The team members have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process or expenses,” they said.

The company added, “We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of `10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of `8 lakh. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time.” Raju (50), the father of the deceased, said his son had been working as a delivery executive for the last one month and took up the job as he wanted to help arrange money for his sister’s wedding in November.

“I work at the DLF golf club in Gurugram and earn a meagre salary. Karan wanted to help me financially for his sister’s wedding and decided to take up the job. He was very excited about the marriage. We took him to the hospital but he was bleeding profusely and was unconscious,” said Raju.

Company lends financial aid

The Zepto company said they are helping the family with immediate financial aid of `10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of `8 lakh. They will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time. The team members were with the family since the night of the accident and supported them,

SUCCUMBED AT THE HOSPITAL

Karan Raju, a resident of Goyla Dairy, used to work for grocery delivery service Zepto. A senior police officer said that the incident took place on around 11.50 pm on Monday. Karan Raju was shifted to a hospital where he died on Wednesday.