Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal visit government school in Moti Bagh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a government school in Moti Bagh area on Saturday. Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia welcomed Rao at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.

They both took stock of improvements made in the public education system under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The delegation visited classrooms, labs, and the students’ playing area among other facilities.

Briefing Rao about the Delhi government's "remarkable improvements" in education, Kejriwal said many private school students are now taking admission in government schools because of its quality of education.

The Director of Education gave a detailed presentation to CM Sri KCR on how the Delhi Govt. has brought huge change in the quality of education in public Schools. The Director explained about training of teachers and Principals and 'Happiness Curriculum'. pic.twitter.com/XLDyq4OCx2 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 21, 2022

"We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, the numbers were less, but with the remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students have joined the government schools," said Kejriwal.

Praising Delhi's public education system, Rao said, "The process of turning into job providers rather than job seekers is very good. We will implement the Delhi model of schools in Telangana as well. We will soon send a team of officers from our state to coordinate."

They also visited the government's Mohalla clinics on Saturday and are also likely to meet the bereaved families of farmers who died during the "fight for farmers' rights" against the Centre.