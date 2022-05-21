STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woof woof: SC vacates stay on feeding stray dogs

The apex court had ordered a stay citing that the order might lead to an increase in stray dog menace.

Published: 21st May 2022

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday vacated its stay on the Delhi High Court order that allowed residents to feed stray dogs in their residential areas, bringing cheers to all the dog lovers in the national capital. The apex court had ordered a stay citing that the order might lead to an increase in stray dog menace.

Ashish, resident of Mayur Vihar Phase II said, “Feed a dog once and he will always be loyal to you. I wholeheartedly thank the court for giving the citizens the right to feed stray dogs. We should all feed stray dogs, cats, cows and birds especially in this hot weather.”

Meanwhile, Umeed for Animals Foundation founder, Nikhil Mahesh, said, “It is senseless to even file a PIL on such issues. No court can go against the constitutional rights. It is our right to feed the hungry and domestic animals. The stray animals in search of food, move from one place to another. The citizens should feed the dogs whenever possible. Instead of saying that one can’t feed them, there can be other ways to control their population.”

Karma Animal Foundation founder, Mala Sahni Seth, said, “I am happy with the ruling because feeding the dogs is our birth right. One can’t see a dog suffering due to hunger.  Compassion among all the residents is very important provided the sterilization process is in place.”

Pallavi Arya, resident of Indrapuri said, “Why do we need a law to give us permission to feed stray dogs? We should work on creating shelters for them so that they don’t have to roam on the streets looking for food.” One of the advocates Pramod Kumar said, “The verdict comes as a huge relief to animal welfare organisations and volunteers involved in feeding stray dogs.” A division bench earlier ordered an interim stay after the an NGO challenged the high court’s order. 

NGO challenges the order
A division bench of the top court earlier ordered an interim stay after the NGO – ‘Humane Foundation for People and Animals’– approached the court and sought its permission to file an SLP (Special Leave Petition) challenging the HC order dated June 2021.

