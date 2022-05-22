Dancing towards a better tomorrow

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Estate reverberated with melodious music accentuated with the rhythmic sounds of Geeta Chandran’s ghungroos as the audience remained enraptured while watching the veteran Bharatanatyam dancer perform a 90-minute piece on Saturday. Clad in a gorgeous green saree, Chandran (60) took to stage to present this recital after a two-year hiatus.

Titled ‘In Search Of Infinity’, this dance recital—it was divided into five performances—showcased Chandran’s artistic response to the global pandemic. “I believe the other side of infinity is insanity. It is a tough choice during the pandemic that we had to make about whether we were going down the slope towards insanity or whether we were able to rescue ourselves towards infinity,” she shares.

The artist also mentions that it was art that pushed her to look forward towards a better future—especially when she suffered (twice) from COVID-19. The Gulmohar Park-resident adds, “I was lucky that I was trained in the performing arts that helped me find the energy sources needed to rescue and prevent me from sliding into insanity during such a crisis.” Her performance on Saturday, therefore, paid homage to the spirit of dance.

Beyond tribulations

Chandran’s show ‘In Search Of Infinity’ was in the works for the past 30 months. The artist mentions that it is heavily inspired by poet Jaishakar Prasad’s piece Beeti Vibhavari Jaag Ri. Sharing how this poem is an exact reflection of what she had felt during the pandemic, she says, “When you have emerged from a dark period and are moving towards light; it is a celebration.”

Nirmala Ashokan from Vasant Kunj, who witnessed the show on Saturday, mentioned how the ambience was completely different because the performance was live. “I loved the fact that she [Chandran] had live musicians play for her. While recorded music is fine, this completely changed the aura of the recital. I was in awe,” she concluded.