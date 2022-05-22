Delhi hit-and-run case: Victim's family grief, demand justice for delivery boy

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the 19-year-old, Karan Raju who was employed as a delivery boy in Zepto (grocery delivery app) was killed in a hit-and-run case in Dwarka, his family, waiting for a closure, on Saturday said that they just want to know who killed him and 'why instead of taking him to a hospital, people left him bleeding on the road?'

The victim's father, Raju (50) could not hold himself together when visitors cam to talk to him. He had just returned from the police station and said that the remains of the vehicle that hit his son were still there.

"I found a few pieces of the vehicle that hit my son's scooter. I handed over the blood stains to the police for investigation. The police told us that they have found a Tata car in a mangled position which matches with the charred remains. The police said that they found the owner of the said vehicle and will be questioning him," said Raju.

A co-delivery staff took the boy to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on May 16. However, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 18.

"When we got a call late on the day of the incident, we thought our son would recover. Later on, we found that he was on a ventilator. His neck, head and one leg was broken. He could not even move his eyes. He was thrown off to the other side of the road and crashed into an iron railing after the vehicle hit him. He might have been alive if he was rushed to a hospital. We just want justice for him," said Raju.

He added that his son took the job to help with the expenses for his sister's wedding. "He was a hardworking boy and wanted to do something big. I don’t earn much in my job. He was full of dreams, which are now crushed forever," the father said.

On Friday, the staff of Zepto carried out a candlelight vigil to demand justice for Karan. The family also said the police started to take quick action only after the march. "The system doesn’t listen to the poor. The investigation was really slow initially," said Raju.

Simran (21), the eldest of the three siblings, said, "My brother always wanted to help the family. He wanted to contribute for my wedding. He was such a happy person and used to love bikes and wanted to own one himself. My mother is in a state of shock."

However, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that they have been investigating the case from day one itself and there has been "no delay on the part of the police".

"We will catch the driver soon. With respect to the vehicle that hit him, we are going through evidence to ascertain the facts. At the moment, I am not in a position to divulge more details of the investigation," the DCP said.