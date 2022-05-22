STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University teachers urge VC to 'review' suspension of staff appointment in 32 colleges 

The teachers asserted that the delay in the permanent appointments of the principals must not result in a situation where imparting instructions in colleges is impaired.

Published: 22nd May 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seven teachers of Delhi University's Academics for Action and Development on Sunday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, urging him to "review" the suspension of appointment of teaching and non-teaching employees in the varsity's 32 colleges without regular principals.

The teachers, including the members of the Academic Council and Executive Council, have said that the notification will adversely affect the quality of the teaching-learning process in such colleges which are already short-staffed.

The move comes after the varsity's assistant registrar, in a letter dated May 18 to college governing bodies, said the appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts should not be allowed either on a contract, ad hoc or regular basis till a regular principal is appointed.

"The letter no. CB/ApptPrincipals/2022/073 dated 18.05.2022 written to the chairpersons of college GBs (governing bodies) for stopping appointments of teaching and non-teaching employees, is not in consonance with the federal nature, principles, norms and practices of this 100 years old Delhi University," the teachers' letter to VC read.

The teachers asserted that the delay in the permanent appointments of the principals due to various extraneous reasons must not result in a situation where imparting instructions in colleges is impaired.

"The said letter has all the potential to further affect adversely, the quality of teaching -learning process in colleges which are already short-staffed," the letter stated.

The teachers pointed out that the notification also annuls the appointments with retrospective effect.

"Such steps shall unnecessarily penalise the concerned employees, including the teaching staff, with no fault of their own.

Hence, the said letter dated 18.5. 2022 needs to be reviewed without any delay," the letter highlighted.

The teachers asked Singh to take appropriate steps to enable the college GBs to "continue performing their duties, vested in them by the university statutes so that the colleges shall continue to function efficiently without any disruption".

At present, these 32 colleges of Delhi University do not have regular principals, officials said.

In the May 18 letter, it was conveyed to colleges to take expeditious action in convening the meeting of the selection committee for appointing regular principals of the colleges.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp