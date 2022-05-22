Delhi's speedcubing community helps people learn lessons in perseverance

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Aryan Chhabra (19), a resident of Rajouri Garden got his first cube when he was 13. Today, the Rajouri Garden resident - he is pursuing a BTech from Amity University, Noida - has more than 205 cubes and a national record in speedcubing (he solved the cube in 4.91 seconds).

Gurugram-based Kunal Oak (22) was introduced to cubing while on a bus ride back home from school in 2013. What started as a vague attempt to figure out the methodology to solve the cube soon turned into Oak becoming a seven-time national record holder.

Invented by Hungarian architect, Erno Rubik, the cube (called the Rubik's Cube) was one of the many 'toys' we were given to play with as a child.

While most of us gave up after the first few minutes of struggle in bringing every face of the puzzle to a single, solid colour, a few inquisitive minds decided to go the extra mile to decode the trick of solving the cube.

This is how they gained interest in the rising practice of 'speedcubing', a sport that involves solving a variety of combination puzzles in limited time.

Insight into the world

For most of us, the cube would mean a simple 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube. However, speedcubers use several variations based on the number of layers (3x3x3 has three layers) such as 2×2×2, 4×4×4, 5×5×5, 6×6×6, 7×7×7 cubes as well as puzzles in different shapes.

These include the Pyraminx, a tetrahedron puzzle, Megaminx, a dodecahedron-shaped puzzle, and more. Speedcubers also solve a few cubes blindfolded. The attempt, at all points, is to solve the puzzle quickly.

It's about practise

The cube has long been considered a symbol of intelligence. In the film The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), Chris Gardener (Will Smith), a homeless man and math genius, is repeatedly seen solving the Rubik's Cube. Solving a cube, however, is less about one’'s intellect and has more to do with learning algorithms and building muscle memory.

Cubing algorithms - an operation on the puzzle, which reorients its pieces in a certain way - are key to one's speedcubing journey. While there are uncountable algorithms one can look at, speedcubers learn a few and practise them repeatedly.

"Most people don’t learn these algorithms mentally. They perform it over and over again by reading the algorithm. Eventually, it gets ingrained in their muscle memory," shares Oak, who recently graduated from St Stephen's College with a degree in computer science.

Furthermore, like any other sport, discipline and regular practice helps one evolve.

Building a network

Several speedcubing tournaments are being organised around the world - the Delhi Cubing Association (a cubing community) organises regular tournaments from time to time - wherein speedcubers get a chance to meet and learn from each other.

Patrons affirm the community is a safe space for one to grow. Even though speedcubing is still an unrecognised sport in India, cubing experts mention that the practice is gradually gaining popularity among children. "The craze for cubing spiked during the pandemic," Chhabra concludes.

LEARN WAYS TO MASTER THE CUBE

While one may feel interested in learning the cube and seeking a coach for the same, Chhabra and Oak - both cubing coaches - suggest that one must exploit free resources such as YouTube and later connect with a certified coach in case they are looking to sharpen their speedcubing prowess.

The Delhi Cube Association also conducts classes for children to learn the cube - it starts at Rs 3,000 for a level (along with a few pro-bono opportunities). "To be a top level speedcuber, one needs to have some intuition, one can’t be spoon-fed everything right from the start," says Oak.

AN EVOLVING COMMUNITY

Speedcubing continues to be a male-dominated sport. Delhi-based speedcubing champion, Komal Gupta (28) - she won the 'Speedcubing Female prize' at the Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup in 2019 - shares, "In my first ever championship, there were just two other women competing. There is a misconception that women are not good at mathematics. Often, girls themselves feel that since it is a puzzle, they will not be able to solve it. More girls are entering the speedcubing space. In the future, we will see a shift."