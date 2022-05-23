Delhi govt to roll out guidelines for subsidy payment on e-cycle purchases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites buying e-cycles will soon get incentives as the Kejriwal government is expected to roll out operational guidelines for subsidy payment in the coming week, officials said on Sunday. Last month, the government had announced a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 e-cycles sold in the city.

“The operational guidelines for payment of subsidy on purchase of e-cycles will be launched in the coming week. The guidelines will have details, including brands covered under subsidy scheme and ways to avail the incentives,” a senior government official said.

The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The government has also approved a subsidy of Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy-duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use.

Earlier, the subsidy was provided to individual buyers of e-carts, but now, a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be given a subsidy of Rs 30,000, officials said. The government has planned to promote e-cycles to help reduce pollution levels in the national capital. The incentives will be paid to Delhi residents having AADHAAR.

The operational guidelines regarding companies and models qualifying for the scheme will help people with making a choice as good quality e-cycle prices range from around Rs 25,000—Rs 30,000. The cargo e-cycles are priced around Rs 40,000—Rs 45,000, officials said.

Delhiites buying e-cycles will soon get incentives

The government will next week give a set of guidelines for subsidy payements. It plans to promote e-cycles to help reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Govt initiates

Rs 5,500 subsidy for first 10,000 e-cycles sold

Rs 2,000 Additional subsidy for first 1,000 buyers

Rs 15,000 subsidy each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts

Rs 40,000- Rs 45,000 for Cargo e-cycles

Rs 30,000 subsidy if a company/house buys e-carts

Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 price for E-cycle

Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 3L for E-carts

Govt aims to bring e-cycle to boost the delivery services and last mile connectivity

Also focus on setting up EV charging stations

3 discoms have set up: 168 EV chargers at 112