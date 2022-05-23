Delhi govt to roll out guidelines for subsidy payment on e-cycle purchases
Published: 23rd May 2022 07:55 AM | Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:55 AM
NEW DELHI: Delhiites buying e-cycles will soon get incentives as the Kejriwal government is expected to roll out operational guidelines for subsidy payment in the coming week, officials said on Sunday. Last month, the government had announced a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 e-cycles sold in the city.
“The operational guidelines for payment of subsidy on purchase of e-cycles will be launched in the coming week. The guidelines will have details, including brands covered under subsidy scheme and ways to avail the incentives,” a senior government official said.
The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The government has also approved a subsidy of Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy-duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use.
Earlier, the subsidy was provided to individual buyers of e-carts, but now, a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be given a subsidy of Rs 30,000, officials said. The government has planned to promote e-cycles to help reduce pollution levels in the national capital. The incentives will be paid to Delhi residents having AADHAAR.
The operational guidelines regarding companies and models qualifying for the scheme will help people with making a choice as good quality e-cycle prices range from around Rs 25,000—Rs 30,000. The cargo e-cycles are priced around Rs 40,000—Rs 45,000, officials said.
Govt initiates
Rs 5,500 subsidy for first 10,000 e-cycles sold
Rs 2,000 Additional subsidy for first 1,000 buyers
Rs 15,000 subsidy each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts
Rs 40,000- Rs 45,000 for Cargo e-cycles
Rs 30,000 subsidy if a company/house buys e-carts
Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 price for E-cycle
Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 3L for E-carts
Govt aims to bring e-cycle to boost the delivery services and last mile connectivity
Also focus on setting up EV charging stations
3 discoms have set up: 168 EV chargers at 112