Door-to-door campaign to ensure vaccine coverage in Delhi

According to the health officials, Asha and Anganwadi workers in all districts will help gather such beneficiaries and get them vaccinated.

Published: 23rd May 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the Centre’s directions, the government’s health department is starting the Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign wherein beneficiaries who have not received the first or second dose will be identified and given vaccination shots near their houses.

According to the health officials, Asha and Anganwadi workers in all districts will help gather such beneficiaries and get them vaccinated. “We will be training the vaccination staff, Anganwadi and Asha workers in all districts from Monday onwards, post which the campaign will begin. Right now it’s in the preliminary stage,” said an official.

The workers will pay a door-to-door visit to identify the remaining population, collect the information and then the staff will be deployed to vaccinate them, the officials added. He added that religious institutions and leaders can be approached to motivate the population to get jabbed. 

“The campaign will continue till June 30, post which the situation will be analysed. The main objective will be to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population group first.” he added. As per a statement, the Centre has urged the states and union territories to significantly expedite the pace by ensuring full vaccination coverage.

The main objective is to provide full vaccination including the first, second and booster dose and saturate the eligible population through the door-to-door campaigns. The focus will be on old age homes, schools and colleges. 

While the number of people receiving the first two doses reached a saturation point, precaution doses continued to be the most commonly administered dose in the capital, however, a large population is yet to get the booster shot.

