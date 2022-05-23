MCD unified, now pay employees' pending salaries: AAP to Centre 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally coming into existence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday demanded the BJP-led Central government "immediately" pay the pending salaries of the civic body's employees.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the teachers of the civic body-run schools have not got their salaries for the past six months, while sanitation workers have been waiting for their salaries for past 2-3 months.

The salaries of "hundreds of the MCD employees" including junior engineers and assistant engineers have not be paid for the past 5-6 months, he said.

"Why is the BJP making the MCD employees suffer to this extent even after bringing the MCD directly under the Centre?" he asked.

The AAP leader said the people of Delhi were "eagerly" waiting for the municipal elections, hoping the new civic body will solve their problems.

Instead of holding elections, the BJP-led Central government brought a law for unification of the three civic bodies in the national capital to remain at helm, he charged.

"They promised to eradicate all off the MCD's woes. All BJP leaders said the MCD would be transformed radically under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said all the salaries, pension-PF payments and dues would be cleared, trash would be taken out and Delhi would be cleaner than ever," the AAP leader said.

"The MCD is unified. Now, the BJP should fulfil its promises. Release the salary of the employees' immediately, " he added.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally came into being on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.