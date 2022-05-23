STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Policy for victims envisages preference in recruitment: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition of a woman seeking employment under a rehabilitation policy for the victim families of the 1984 riots. 

Published: 23rd May 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition of a woman seeking employment under a rehabilitation policy for the victim families of the 1984 riots. The court stated that the central scheme only envisages that preference should be given during recruitment and does not make appointment mandatory in the absence of any hiring exercise.

Justice Yashwant Varma said that as and when any recruitment exercise is undertaken or initiated by the authorities, they would be bound to consider the candidature of the petitioner, whose appointment was rejected by the competent authority on the grounds that at present there was no special recruitment drive in place.

“The court notes that since currently no appointment exercise was initiated, the petitioner cannot claim an indefeasible right to be appointed under the respondents,” said the court.  It added, “In any case, the policy itself only envisaged a preference being extended to eligible applicants in any recruitment exercise that may be undertaken.

The court finds itself unable to read that provision of the policy as mandatorily requiring the respondents to appoint the petitioner.”  The petitioner contended that the authorities acted ‘illegally’ in failing to offer her an appointment which was arbitrarily denied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court 1984 Riots Victim family Petition Employment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp