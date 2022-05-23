Tricolour fantasy

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Known for her quirky take on fashion and an absolute love for unique fabrics, Aneeth Arora’s Péro is back with another collection. “As a strategy, we launch our collections in multiple stores across a city. Our SS ’22 collection, ‘Up’ is an attempt to uplift people’s mood after the subsequent lockdowns, an escape of sorts, to a nowhere place,” begins Aneeth, who is a fashion graduate from NIFT, Mumbai, and a textile design graduate from NID, Ahmedabad.

The label, which is almost 13 years old, is a popular name with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt and the new edit focuses on khadis and cottons from West Bengal, chanderis from Madhya Pradesh, linens and chiffons.

“Every season we work with five different techniques from different regions in India, and this time, because we couldn’t travel much, we focused on something we could do from Delhi itself.

So, we chose a technique called schiffli; it is an age-old technique that was originally done by hand. It is a kind of lace and was usually done on coarser cotton, but we experimented and recreated it on light-weight chanderis,” Aneeth explains.

The colour palette for this season’s collection is predominantly red, white, and blue with accents of neon pink. “We incorporated peonies and pansies, for our printed and embroidered surfaces, to compliment the stark geometry of checks and stripes.

Every season, however, I add a special smaller set that I call the ‘joker’ and that capsule collection will usually be pretty different. As I began work on the collection, I realised I like the way red was interacting with blue and so, I introduced some vibrant woven pieces in checks that are multicoloured and have accents in fuchsia and purple,” gushes the popular designer.

“For spring season’s surface ornamentation we developed mixed media surfaces using thread and metal buttons, fabric, and thread flowers on an array of woven fabrics. To complement the schiffli embroidery executed mostly on light sheet fabrics, we used a variety of stripes hand-woven in silk and cotton in varied weights, which include mashru, gabardine, and taffeta silks. Apart from these we have our basic cotton fabrics ranging from gingham checks to linen stripes and gauze-like solid fabrics with contrast selvedge,” concludes the designer.

A label favoured by fashionistas, actors Jim Sarbh and Shantanu Maheshwari were recently seen wearing shirts from the collection that also features skirts, dresses, jackets as well as shirts.

Available in Péro stores.

Prices start at Rs 13,000.