STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tricolour fantasy

Aneeth Arora’s latest Péro collection titled ‘Up’, from Péro focuses on the near-forgotten schiffli lace

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ensembles from the edit

Ensembles from the edit

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Known for her quirky take on fashion and an absolute love for unique fabrics, Aneeth Arora’s Péro is back with another collection. “As a strategy, we launch our collections in multiple stores across a city. Our SS ’22 collection, ‘Up’ is an attempt to uplift people’s mood after the subsequent lockdowns, an escape of sorts, to a nowhere place,” begins Aneeth, who is a fashion graduate from NIFT, Mumbai, and a textile design graduate from NID, Ahmedabad. 

The label, which is almost 13 years old, is a popular name with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt and the new edit focuses on khadis and cottons from West Bengal, chanderis from Madhya Pradesh, linens and chiffons.

“Every season we work with five different techniques from different regions in India, and this time, because we couldn’t travel much, we focused on something we could do from Delhi itself.

So, we chose a technique called schiffli; it is an age-old technique that was originally done by hand. It is a kind of lace and was usually done on coarser cotton, but we experimented and recreated it on light-weight chanderis,” Aneeth explains.

The colour palette for this season’s collection is predominantly red, white, and blue with accents of neon pink. “We incorporated peonies and pansies, for our printed and embroidered surfaces, to compliment the stark geometry of checks and stripes.

Every season, however, I add a special smaller set that I call the ‘joker’ and that capsule collection will usually be pretty different. As I began work on the collection, I realised I like the way red was interacting with blue and so, I introduced some vibrant woven pieces in checks that are multicoloured and have accents in fuchsia and purple,” gushes the popular designer.

“For spring season’s surface ornamentation we developed mixed media surfaces using thread and metal buttons, fabric, and thread flowers on an array of woven fabrics. To complement the schiffli embroidery executed mostly on light sheet fabrics, we used a variety of stripes hand-woven in silk and cotton in varied weights, which include mashru, gabardine, and taffeta silks. Apart from these we have our basic cotton fabrics ranging from gingham checks to linen stripes and gauze-like solid fabrics with contrast selvedge,” concludes the designer.

 A label favoured by fashionistas, actors Jim Sarbh and Shantanu Maheshwari were recently seen wearing shirts from the collection that also features skirts, dresses, jackets as well as shirts.

Available in Péro stores. 
Prices start at Rs 13,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tricolour fantasy Lockdown NIFT Textile
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp