‘Adoption of modern technology at Okhla sewage treatment plant improved quality of water’

Adoption of modern technology at the Okhla sewage treatment plant in south Delhi has improved the quality of water at the site by 82 per cent, officials said on Monday. 

Published: 24th May 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna

Image used for representational purpose only(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adoption of modern technology at the Okhla sewage treatment plant in south Delhi has improved the quality of water at the site by 82 per cent, officials said on Monday.  This has also brought down biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) to a "historic low", signifying the efficiency of this innovation, they said.

"The government is employing scientific and innovative methods to ensure that its ambitious goal of cleaning the Yamuna is achieved on time," the water department said. The government also undertook the unique initiative of treating the city's wastewater with the use of chemicals at the 16 MGD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Okhla, which subsequently improved the quality of the water by 82 per cent, it said.

"Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and third-party audit reports show positive results in the waste-water treated in Okhla 16 MGD STP. The BOD is down from 23 to 4 and the TSS from 38 to 7," said Water Minister Satyendar Jain. 

