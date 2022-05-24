STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief says water supply in city 'contaminated', writes to Shekhawat seeking quality check 

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Gupta's allegations.

Published: 24th May 2022 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday urged Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to check the quality of water being supplied in the national capital, alleging that people consuming it are falling ill.

In a letter to Shekhawat, the BJP leader alleged people are compelled to drink "smelly and contaminated" water and demanded that cases be registered against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Water Minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Gupta's allegations.

"One can't even wash hands with it (water being supplied in Delhi), let alone drink it. Samples of contaminated and smelly water from 100 different places should be taken and tested," the BJP leader said in his letter.

At a press conference, Gupta showed bottles allegedly containing water supplied by the DJB and said the samples taken from Gokulpuri and Jasola, among other places, smell like sewer water.

"People say that for over two months they have been getting smelly water supply and are compelled to drink it," he claimed.

Kejriwal should apologise to Delhiites because his government is forcing them to consume water that is harming their health, Gupta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adesh Gupta Delhi water supply AAP BJP
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp