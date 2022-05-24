Eight injured as houses collapse during storm, snarls in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight people were injured as houses collapsed in different parts of Delhi following heavy rain and storm on Monday morning, officials said. The houses collapsed in the Jawalpuri, Gokalpuri, Shankar road and Moti Nagar areas of the city, officials of the fire department, said.

Delhiites woke up to thunderstorms and rains on Monday morning that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. Trees were uprooted in some parts of the capital and traffic snarls were reported on various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS.

The weather department said this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season. According to the fire department, three persons received minor injuries after a house collapsed in west Delhi’s Jawalpuri. The trio are being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

A call about the collapse in Jawalpuri was received at 5.51 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. In a related development, another house collapse was reported in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No one was injured in the incident, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.