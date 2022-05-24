STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Off-track adventure

Built with that quintessential Jeep DNA, this luxe SUV woos you with space, design and performance

Published: 24th May 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

The new Meridian is a robust 4x4 SUV that has all the right ingredients. To begin with, you are greeted with what is probably one of the best-recognised grill designs in the world!  The seven slats are bold, highlighted with chrome and sit firmly in-between headlights carried over from the now-familiar Jeep Compass. 

Additional chrome highlights around the vehicle accentuate the lines and add to the panache and presence of the Meridian.  The side profile of the Meridian is squared off towards the rear to allow for headroom of the third-row passengers. As you move to the rear you are greeted with slim tail lamps connected with a chrome highlight, and an internally operated tailgate that opens and shuts at the touch of a button.

Interior
When you open the doors of the Jeep Meridian you get to appreciate the sheer size and space on offer.  It offers three rows of seating with a comfortable capacity for five adults and two teenagers or younger, and space to spare in the trunk for a couple of carry-on suitcases as well. In case you need extra space to carry extra luggage, the rear seats fold flat offering 480 litres of usable space.

The Meridian gets a host of features including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, 3 zone air conditioning, hill-start and descent control, panoramic sunroof, and selectable drive modes. The infotainment system provides good connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Added to this package is an incredibly useful 360 degree camera with park view, which is especially helpful during off road conditions.

Engine
The 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine delivers 170hp of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. You do get the choice of the 6-speed manual or the 9-speed automatic transmissions for the 4X2 version, and an automatic-only option for the top-of-the-line 4x4 Meridian. The automatic transmission provides a seamless drive and depending on road conditions and terrain the gear shifts are imperceptible and very intuitive. 

Off-Roading
Taking it through a robust off-road course curated for the Meridian, you realise that the size, dimensions, ride height and features like the 360-degree camera enable the Meridian to take on unforgiving inclines, hill descents, axel twisters, and even stairs without breaking a sweat and allows the driver to be in complete control. 

Verdict
The Jeep Meridian is packaged beautifully and offers the comfort and space for a large family to get around a city or even go on a long drive across the country.  It is a vehicle that impresses on a lot of accounts and is a worthy contender in the growing luxury SUV space.

Jeep Meridian expected price: Rs 35-40 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeep Compass SUV Jeep Meridian
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp