Skill varsity to take call on using CUET scores for admission from next year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday said it will look at giving a "certain" weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission to undergraduate courses from the next academic year. Established in 2020, DSEU did not adopt the CUET this academic year and is admitting students on the basis of a profiling test called PEG.

DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the university will not be admitting students to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses through the CUET this academic year. "This year, we are not going to adopt the CUET because it is late. The admission process for UG courses has already started. We will look at giving a certain weightage to the CUET in addition to everything else next year," she said.

However, the university is yet to decide how much weightage will be given to CUET scores. The last date for registering for the CUET was May 22. On admitting students to PG courses through the CUET, Vohra said, "We will take a policy decision next year regarding CUET for PG courses."

In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that CUET scores will be mandatory for admission to UG courses in all central universities. The universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.Later, the UGC wrote to education ministers of all the states and union territories urging them to get public-funded universities on board for adopting the CUET for UG admissions.

Jamia students seek re-examination

NEW DELHI: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia's, who boycotted the first two exams of the current semester demanding that they be allowed to take the papers online, on Monday urged authorities to conduct fresh exams for them. The authorities, who earlier refused to entertain the students' demands and went ahead with only the offline mode, said the examination committee will take a decision in this connection. Exams for the majority of postgraduate courses, including MBA, MA (Human Rights), MA (Public Administration) and MA (Political Science) began on May 17. Vivek Singh, a student who boycotted the first two exams, said he and his friends appeared for the examination on Monday. "We understood that it is not in our benefit to miss the third exam. So, we told the university that we will attend the exams in offline mode, if we are allowed to take the missed exams in the first week of June," he said.