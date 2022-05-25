307 schools did not give books to needy kids: Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has taken cognizance of 307 schools that did not provide books and uniform to students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE), the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) categories in the national capital.

The commission led by one of the senior members of DCPCR Ranjana Prasad reportedly intervened in the matter, following which 180 schools provided books and uniforms to the categorised students. Commission chairperson Anurag Kundu stated the figures pertain to the first quarter of 2021-22.

In 2020, a similar issue was flagged by the commission, following which the DCPCR had summoned 45 private schools for allegedly denying books to students of the EWS category, according to one of its members.

<2 months: Results visible



% children who can read advanced story increased from 13% to 25%



% of children who could not read letters dropped to 19% from 12%



% children who cannot identify digits dropped from 13% to 5%, and those who can do division rose to from 31% to 49% pic.twitter.com/o4pPzdBUkZ — Anurag Kundu (@AnuragKunduAK) May 24, 2022

The DCPCR had received complaints that the children had not been given books by these private schools since the starting of the session in April till September. The RTE Act mandates private schools to reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS/DG category and impart free and compulsory education to these students till the completion of elementary education.

Under the Delhi RTE rules, students enrolled under the EWS/DG categories in private schools have access to free textbooks, writing material and uniforms, for which the government reimburses a fixed amount.

Besides, the panel also stated that within 1.5 months, the commission managed to trace nearly 2,500 children who had lost one parent, and 70 who had lost both. "We worked with the Education Department to ensure the government pays school fees of nearly 750 children following which 800 families were provided ration," tweeted Kundu.

Talking about the vaccination, Kundu shared that children had missed their routine immunisation in the past two years because of the lockdowns, following which DCPCR had activated its volunteering networks and ensured 6,000 children get polio vaccine.

Sharing yet another data from the 2021-22, DCPCR chairperson stated that in a bid to make Delhi child labour free, the commission had facilitated the rescue of 442 children in 2021-2022, and 336 children in 2020-21.

"The previous three years (2017-2020) witnessed rescue of 202 children in total. This is an increase 577 per cent," tweeted Kundu. Children were rescued from different places such as factories, bakery and auto centre units.