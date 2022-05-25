Delhi government to survey 30 markets; five to be picked for beautification

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi government panel will begin from Wednesday a survey of 30 markets for feasibility of beautification and shortlist five of them to redevelop as announced in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23, officials have said.

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel, said that the survey will begin from Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar markets and will be completed in a week's time.

The final five markets will be chosen on the basis of the report to be submitted next week after the completion of the survey, he said. The government had last week formed an eight-member committee to select five markets out 50, which have applied on the government’s portal for redevelopment.

The Delhi government in its Rozgar Budget 2022-23 had announced that it will redevelop five markets across the city to create employment opportunities. "Committee members along with the officials of PWD, DJB, Planning and Architecture, DTTDC etc will start the field survey of 30 markets from tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said.

He said that during the visit panel members will also meet representatives of the traders associations in each market and have dialogue with them about their problems and discuss ways to beautify the markets.

Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Kirti Nagar Market, Krishna Nagar, Greater Kailash-M block, Sadar Bazar, and Khari Baoli are some of the markets which will be covered in the survey.