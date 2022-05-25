STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmiri Pandits reach out to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over shifting of shops to INA Market

The chief minister said that if compensation of the 17 people whose shops have been shifted has been withheld, then it should also be released soon.

Published: 25th May 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Kashmiri Pandits whose shops were shifted to the INA Market met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and were assured that their grievances would be redressed. The Kashmiri Pandits said there was a problem with electricity at their shops.

Kejriwal directed that if there is no transformer at the site, one should be installed immediately. "Whatever expenditure is needed will be spent by the government," he said. He further said that if compensation of the 17 people whose shops have been shifted has been withheld, then it should also be released soon.

They handed over a memorandum to the chief minister and stated, "We were shifted by the PWD Flyover Division in the INA market. But the newly allotted Kashmiri Migrant Market has not been able to get electricity connections till now."

"Instead of providing electricity to our 36 shops, the power company issued the estimates of unaffordable amounts for the electricity installation and power connection. Other markets have received compensation per shop. But we have not been given any relief in kind or in cash. We hope that you will personally look into the matter as soon as possible," they said.

Arvind Kejriwal Kashmiri Pandits INA Market Delhi Kashmiri Pandits
