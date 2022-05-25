Rains, thunderstorms keep Delhi's temperature in check

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Overnight showers and gusty winds kept the temperatures in the national capital in check on Tuesday as well. The continuous spell of rain, thunder and cool breeze brought the much needed respite from the record-breaking prolonged heat wave over the past two months.

The weather department has forecast overcast skies over the week with slight possiblity of drizzle and thunder. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, base station for Delhi, recorded 14.6 mm rain over the past 24 hours.

These were majorly overnight showers that occurred between 11.30 pm and 2.30 am when the station recorded 10.5 mm rain. The rainfall received at other stations during the 24-hour period - Palam (16.1 mm), Lodhi Road (16 mm), Delhi Ridge (13 mm) and Ayanagar (18.6 mm). Some parts of the city saw light showers in the morning as well.

"While no rain is predicted for Wednesday, there may be drizzle or thunder activity on May 27 and May 29. In between, skies will remain partly cloudy. But, mercury is likely to start climbing up from May 28 onwards. The heat will return once the impact of this Western Disturbance is over," said a senior IMD scientist.

"These were pre-monsoon showers that brought respite to Delhi-NCR which was reeling under recurring heatwave conditions for the past two months. The temperatures will soar after this week, but are not likely to touch the extreme end for a while," he added.

Delhi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, after a gap of more than two months.