Delhi Lt Governor’s swearing-in sees seat-sharing of a different kind

NEW DELHI: High drama unfolded on Thursday, as former union minister and senior BJP leader Dr Harsh Vardhan walked out of the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new lieutenant governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena. Harsh Vardhan complained that he was not given a seat even after being asked to wait for it. The seating arrangement at the event was inadequate, and left many dignitaries seemingly upset.

A video clip showing Harsh Vardhan on his way out even before the ceremony had started has gone viral. Later, the MP from Chandni Chowk tweeted that it was being wrongly reported that he left the ceremony because of not getting the desired seat. “I sat where one officer seated me; another officer got me to vacate that seat saying it was reserved. I waited for 15 minutes, that seat will be provided anywhere, left when it was not given,” he wrote. In another tweet, he expressed “regret” that despite being an MP, he could not participate in the ceremony, and congratulated Saxena.

The event took place at Raj Niwas, which falls under the Chandni Chowk constituency. The ceremony began late as seating arrangements were still being made. The front row had a sofa, which according to officers, was meant for the LG’s family. But it came to be occupied by other guests, who were asked to vacate it and were made to sit elsewhere.

Also, the front row had to be re-arranged with more seats. “Initially, we were told to make front-row seating arrangement for 12 family members. The number grew to 29,” an official said.Many eminent guests, including top police officials, BJP leaders and ministers, were seen looking for a seat.

