Delhi MCD’s ‘waste-to-wealth’ idea adopted for Swachh survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi civic body’s ‘waste-to-wealth’ initiative has been adopted as one of the parameters for ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2023, the municipal corporation of the city said on Wednesday.

‘Waste-to-wealth’ concept refers to use of waste material to create replicas of various heritage monuments in parks. “Considering the replicas of monuments made by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) using waste materials as the backbone of the 3Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle programme, the government of India has issued guidelines for every urban body to develop at least one park in its area, for Swachh Survekshan 2023,” the MCD said.

In the toolkit survey, two per cent weightage is to be given for developing parks on the theme of ‘waste-to-wealth’ by urban bodies, it said. The initiative has been adopted as one of the parameters for ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the MCD said.

The MCD had formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body’s special officer and commissioner, respectively.