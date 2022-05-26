STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University, Jamia opt out of CUET for PG admissions 

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said CUET-PG was not mandatory for central universities. As a result, it had opted against adopting it for this session.

Published: 26th May 2022 08:05 AM

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of the three central universities in the national capital, the Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia have decided to opt out of the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to postgraduate courses for the 2022-2023 academic session. The universities will, however, admit students through their respective common entrance tests.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said CUET-PG was not mandatory for central universities. As a result, it had opted against adopting it for this session. He said a decision to adopt CUET-PG would be discussed with the academic council. Gupta confirmed that DU would continue with its existing entrance test for postgraduate courses.

Earlier, Jamia had written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman about its decision to hold CUET 2022 only for 10 undergraduate courses out of the 60 courses offered; the central government however had clarified that the institutions should consider solely the CUET score for all undergraduate admissions. Jamia had decided to choose only 10 subjects as they first wanted to know how the exams will be conducted and did not want to disturb the entire admission policy. 

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 35 central universities, including JNU, have adopted CUET to admit students into postgraduate courses. Admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes at JNU will also be done through CUET.

The UGC announced that a common entrance exam would be held for postgraduate admissions in 42 central universities from the 2022-2023 session. However, universities are not bound to implement CUET-PG, unlike the CUET-UG system. Registrations for the test to undergraduate courses are underway. The date of the exam is yet to be announced.

