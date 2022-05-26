Delhi's civic body approves Ayushman Bharat scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Council (North) on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJY) scheme for the residents in its area, according to officials.

The decision was taken at a council meeting of the civic body, which also decided to enhance the penalty imposed on the violators mosquito-borne diseases breeding prevention and control activities. “The council has given an in-principle approval to the implementation of the Centre’s scheme in the NDMC area for its residents,” Vice-Chairman of the civic body Satish Upadhyay told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the scheme in February 2018. The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of `5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The government announced in 2020 that it would implement the scheme in Delhi from fiscal 2020-21. The AAP dispensation initially refused to implement the central scheme, saying the city government is “offering a 10-time bigger and comprehensive health scheme”.

The civic body also approved an amendment in the NDMC Act regarding the enhancement of the penalty charges against the violators of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases breeding prevention and control activities. “It will be enhanced from time to time in accordance with the deliberations before the council,” Upadhyay said.

The civic body’s council also approved an amount of Rs 28.25 crore for mechanised sweeping and housekeeping of roads, parking areas, corridors of Connaught Place. “The proposal of 100 per cent regularisation of wooden loft in the shops and stalls of Shankar Market was placed before the council for its approval, with the conditions as imposed earlier by the council while approving 50 per cent regularisation of loft,” Upadhyay said.

“The council, at its meeting, resolved that no damage charges will be levied by the NDMC in case of violation of the loft area in shops and stalls of Shankar Market,” he added.