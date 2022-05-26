STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Look after strays’ well-being: Delhi High Court on plea seeking vaccination  

“We direct the respondents to apply their mind and come up with a clear and considered stand in its counter-affidavit.

Published: 26th May 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The stray dogs in the city need to be looked after as their well-being directly impacts the life of the human population in the city, said the Delhi High Court on Wednesday while seeking stand of the Delhi government and other authorities on public interest litigation seeking the vaccination of stray dogs against certain deadly diseases.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi issued notice to the city government as well as the municipal corporation on the petition by lawyer Rahul Mohod and directed the respondents to apply their minds to the issues raised in it and come up with a clear and considered stand in the counter affidavit. 

“We direct the respondents to apply their mind and come up with a clear and considered stand in its counter-affidavit. It appears that stray dogs in the city are a neglected lot and it is necessary to look after the stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for life but also because that will be directly impacting the life of the human population in the city,” said the bench, comprising Justice Sachin Datta.

The petition has raised a very important issue concerning the care and protection of stray dogs in the city, noted the court in the order. The petitioner’s primary concern was that there are no measures to vaccinate stray dogs and other animals for canine distemper and parvo virus which are known killers.

The petition said that street dogs are ‘dying painful and unnatural deaths’ due to deadly canine distemper and parvo virus which is highly contagious like coronavirus and there is no treatment for the same except vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dog Vaccination Public Interest LItigation
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp