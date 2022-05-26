Look after strays’ well-being: Delhi High Court on plea seeking vaccination  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The stray dogs in the city need to be looked after as their well-being directly impacts the life of the human population in the city, said the Delhi High Court on Wednesday while seeking stand of the Delhi government and other authorities on public interest litigation seeking the vaccination of stray dogs against certain deadly diseases.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi issued notice to the city government as well as the municipal corporation on the petition by lawyer Rahul Mohod and directed the respondents to apply their minds to the issues raised in it and come up with a clear and considered stand in the counter affidavit.

“We direct the respondents to apply their mind and come up with a clear and considered stand in its counter-affidavit. It appears that stray dogs in the city are a neglected lot and it is necessary to look after the stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for life but also because that will be directly impacting the life of the human population in the city,” said the bench, comprising Justice Sachin Datta.

The petition has raised a very important issue concerning the care and protection of stray dogs in the city, noted the court in the order. The petitioner’s primary concern was that there are no measures to vaccinate stray dogs and other animals for canine distemper and parvo virus which are known killers.

The petition said that street dogs are ‘dying painful and unnatural deaths’ due to deadly canine distemper and parvo virus which is highly contagious like coronavirus and there is no treatment for the same except vaccination.