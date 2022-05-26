Municipal Corporation of Delhi appoints three deputy commissioners and 22 additional DCs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has appointed three deputy commissioners and 22 additional deputy commissioners in its different zones and allocated them departments, officials said on Thursday.

They said that the appointment and allocation of department is a part of civic body's ongoing staff structuring process which is likely to be completed in a fortnight. An order regarding the appointments was issued by the Central Establishment Department of the civic body on May 24, the officials said.

According to the order, Rajesh Goyal has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of City-SP zone and will also be the DC (land and estate) for Karol Bagh, Rohini, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, City-SP, and Narela zones.

Sanjeev Kumar Mishra has been made the DC (labour) and also took charge as DC (factory licensing) for Shahdara (south and north) zones, DC (health) for Karol Bagh, Kehsav Puram, Rohini, City-SP, Civil Lines, Narela, and Shahdara (south and north) zones.

Satnam Singh has been appointed as Director (Personnel-I), DC (factory licensing) Karol Bagh, Keshav Puram, Rohini, City-SP, Civil Lines, and Narela zones.

The order said that 22 officials have been appointed as ADCs (additional deputy commissioners) and given different responsibilities. Hemant Kumar Fauzdar has been appointed ADC (toll tax) of the unified MCD. He will also be the ADC (land and estate) for South, Central, West, Najafgarh, Shahdara (north and south) zones.

Vidhu Aggarwal has been appointed Director (Personnel-II) and Director (Inquiries-I), while Amit Bhardwaj will be the ADC Remunerative Project Cell and PPP Cell of the unified MCD.

The unified MCD formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

Officials said that the department and office space allocation of nine additional commissioners, and appointment of three deputy commissioners, and three engineers-in-chief was already done earlier this week.

Officials said that appointments of department heads and other key officials in different departments will soon be done. The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.

It is now reunified with the merging of the three civic bodies - North, South, and East municipal corporations. The merger has been done under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.