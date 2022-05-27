STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed new chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council, according to an official order issued on Friday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an official order issued on Friday.

He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer, as the civic body chairman.

Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi.

