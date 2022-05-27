Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed new chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council, according to an official order issued on Friday.
He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer, as the civic body chairman.
Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi.