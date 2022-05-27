STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government grants time to report on fiscal stress

The Centre’s Department of Economic and Policy Research sent a questionnaire to the government seeking information on fiscal risks. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the deadline for submission of details of fiscal stress and risks after various departments failed to submit the details to the finance department on time, officials said on Thursday. 

The Centre’s Department of Economic and Policy Research sent a questionnaire to the government seeking information on fiscal risks. The answers to the questionnaire were supposed to be sent by departments to the finance department by May 11. 

“Since, a considerable time has already been elapsed but no such information has been received till date from your department. It is therefore, once again requested to look into the matter and requisite detailed compiled information may kindly be furnished to this department latest by June 3 on priority basis,” read the letter.

The questionnaire has also sought information on whether the government faced any natural disaster in the last five years and the approximate cost incurred by states due to occurrence of such events. It has also sought cadre-wise details on the number of state government employees in the age group of 50-55 and 55-60 years and the cost to the state government due to farm loan waivers in last years.  It also has a query on the subsidies given by the state with respect to food, power, agriculture, etc.

